Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Punjab govt to implement smart lockdown strictly

All activities to stay suspended on Saturday, Sunday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The Punjab government is strictly implementing smart lockdowns in several cities.

The lockdown will be intensified are Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

All public activities will be restricted on Saturdays and Sundays. Out-door dining is allowed till 10pm.

Public transport in the cities will run on 50% capacity.

On Monday, the NCOC had updated coronavirus SOPs for the country.

Asad Umar, head of NCOC, said that the markets will remain open till 8pm and out-door dining will be allowed toll 10pm.

