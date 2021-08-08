PTI using institutions as party wing, says PML-N’s Atta Tarar

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is using government institutions as a political party wing, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Atta Tarar has said.

He said his party won’t allow president Shehbaz Sharif to be sent to jail, alleging that the government is using the Federal Investigation Agency to pressurise Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

“Shehbaz has been cooperative during the investigation,” he said, adding that the party will raise its voice in the courts as well as politically.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza are accused of opening fake accounts in the name of mill employees while he was serving as Punjab’s chief minister.

They are accused of using these accounts to transfer Rs25 billion to Sharif family accounts from 2008 to 2012.

