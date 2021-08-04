Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
PTI MPA Nazir Chohan freed after apologising to Shehzad Akbar

Chohan had spread hate speech

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Nazeer Chohan. File Photo

A Lahore sessions court approved PTI MPA Nazir Chohan’s bail and issued orders for him to be released after he reached an agreement with the complainant Shahzad Akbar, advisor to the PM.

Additional Sessions Judge Rashid Phularwan approved bail against a surety of Rs100,000. Chohan’s son Saad submitted the bonds after which the court issued the release order.

The FIA had arrested Chohan on charges of spreading hate speech against Akbar.

On Tuesday, Chohan and Akbar reached an agreement. Akbar said he had forgiven Chohan and has no objection to bail. The agreement said that Chohan has accepted his mistake and apologized to the advisor.

