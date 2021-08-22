PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah

It’s the big day for Junaid Safdar and Aisha (also spelt Ayesha) Saif as they tie the knot in a nikkah ceremony at the five-star Lanesborough Hotel in London. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Mian Nawaz Sharif has arrived at the venue in a Mercedes-Benz SUV protected by guards. Inside the hotel, it proceeds smoothly. Outside, however, a few dozen activists from the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) have attempted to disrupt the event by chanting slogans and holding placards.

Scenes of heated exchanges between PTI and PML-N workers have made it to social media after videos went viral. One of the videos shows a PML-N worker first pleading with a PTI woman to leave the spot and then losing his temper. Other PML-N workers restrained him. Slogans of “wazir-e-azam Nawaz Sharif” could be heard in the background. The PTI worker was finally forced to leave by other people present at the scene, many of them carried Nawaz Sharif’s pictures.

The PTI activist was called “tigress” by some people on Twitter.

Another video shows a larger anti-PMLN crowd gathered at the gate. They carried placards that asked whether money from Pakistan’s national exchequer had been used to cover wedding expenses.

PMLN Lion and PTI Tigress have a tense exchange after PTI supporters protest against Junaid Safdar’s wedding.



A third video captures PTI men retreating from the hotel as they are being shown the door by suited guards. They are chased by PMLN workers chanting “wazir-e-azam Nawaz Sharif.”

It appeared that PML-N workers outnumbered their PTI rivals. One of the PTI activists voiced his alarm at the poor show of his fellows.

Both parents of Junaid Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar Awan were unable to attend the wedding as they are not in the UK.

Most of the videos were tweeted by journalist Murtaza Ali Shah who is known for his in-depth coverage of Pakistan related events in London.

“Minicab driver Nadeem parked his car outside Lanesborough hotel, the venue of Junaid Safdar’s nikkah event, and started dancing with his family demanding the return of ”looted money’; PMLN activists piled on,” Shah tweeted.

Bride and Groom

Who is Aisha Saif? This was the question that everyone posed to google when Maryam Nawaz tweeted on August 11 that her son would be marrying “Ayesha Saif-ur-Rahman Khan.” She also shared a photo of the invitation card and told her supporters that she would not be attending the event as her name was still on the Exit Control List (ECL).