HOME > News

President Arif Alvi leaves for Turkey

He will meet with Turk President, authorities and bussinessmen

Posted: Aug 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

President Arif Alvi has left for Turkey from Islamabad airport.

The president will pay a three-day official visit to Turkey beginning Saturday, August 14, on the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders will participate in the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul.

They will also hold talks on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional issues.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sinjrani will be an acting president; the Cabinet Division has issued a notification.

