Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police want Korangi factory owner’s name placed on ECL

Seventeen workers were killed in a blaze last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
A fire erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi on August 27 17 labourers were killed Murder case registered against factory owner The investigation team, probing the fire that erupted at a factory in Karachi's Mehran Town, has approached the Federal Investigation Agency seeking the placement of the factory owner's name on the Exit Control List. Last week, 17 labourers were killed in the blaze at the chemical factory. An FIR has been registered against the factory owner under sections of murder. Late Monday night, the police raided Ali Mehta's residence but failed to arrest him. "He escaped before we reached there and his mobile phone has been switched off ever since the incident was reported," the investigation officer said. The police have requested the FIA to provide them Mehta's travel history. The agency will consult the Interior Ministry over the matter and then place the factory owner's name on ECL. On Monday, a petition seeking judicial inquiry into the fire was submitted in the Sindh High Court. It stated that the factory was built on a residential plot. It didn’t have any precautionary measures for fire incidents, nor did it have any fire exits or equipment such as extinguishers. The petition added that the FIR of the incident registered at the Korangi police station includes sections 322 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. This should be replaced by section 302 [punishment for murder]. “The incident is not an accident, but is a clear murder and attempt of murder.” Initial investigation report Deputy Commissioner Korangi has sent an initial report of the incident to the Commissioner of Karachi. The fire broke out at 10:08 am. There were no emergency exits doors and it took nine hours to extinguish the fire. Due to lack of arrangements, the workers died by suffocation, according to the initial report. Karachi factory fire updates: Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killedFactory owner, managers booked for murderA fatal 40-minute delay in the Korangi factory fire The factory has been sealed. Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed told SAMAA TV that the blaze erupted on the first floor. “We used snorkels and cranes to reach the second floor.” Ahmed added that the door to the roof of the factory was locked. “If the door had been open, it would have been easier to rescue the labourers,” he said. SBCA officers suspended Three SBCA officers have been suspended, including assistant director, senior building inspector and building inspector for not taking action against the illegal factory built on a residential plot. An inquiry committee has been formed comprising three senior SBCA directors. It will investigate those responsible for approving the building plan. The inquiry report will be submitted to the SBCA director general within seven days.
FaceBook WhatsApp
  • A fire erupted at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Korangi on August 27
  • 17 labourers were killed
  • Murder case registered against factory owner

The investigation team, probing the fire that erupted at a factory in Karachi’s Mehran Town, has approached the Federal Investigation Agency seeking the placement of the factory owner’s name on the Exit Control List.

Last week, 17 labourers were killed in the blaze at the chemical factory. An FIR has been registered against the factory owner under sections of murder.

Late Monday night, the police raided Ali Mehta’s residence but failed to arrest him. “He escaped before we reached there and his mobile phone has been switched off ever since the incident was reported,” the investigation officer said.

The police have requested the FIA to provide them Mehta’s travel history. The agency will consult the Interior Ministry over the matter and then place the factory owner’s name on ECL.

On Monday, a petition seeking judicial inquiry into the fire was submitted in the Sindh High Court. It stated that the factory was built on a residential plot. It didn’t have any precautionary measures for fire incidents, nor did it have any fire exits or equipment such as extinguishers.

The petition added that the FIR of the incident registered at the Korangi police station includes sections 322 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. This should be replaced by section 302 [punishment for murder].

“The incident is not an accident, but is a clear murder and attempt of murder.”

Initial investigation report

Deputy Commissioner Korangi has sent an initial report of the incident to the Commissioner of Karachi.

The fire broke out at 10:08 am. There were no emergency exits doors and it took nine hours to extinguish the fire. Due to lack of arrangements, the workers died by suffocation, according to the initial report.

Karachi factory fire updates:

The factory has been sealed.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed told SAMAA TV that the blaze erupted on the first floor. “We used snorkels and cranes to reach the second floor.”

Ahmed added that the door to the roof of the factory was locked. “If the door had been open, it would have been easier to rescue the labourers,” he said.

SBCA officers suspended

Three SBCA officers have been suspended, including assistant director, senior building inspector and building inspector for not taking action against the illegal factory built on a residential plot.

An inquiry committee has been formed comprising three senior SBCA directors. It will investigate those responsible for approving the building plan. The inquiry report will be submitted to the SBCA director general within seven days.

 
ECL factory fire Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi factory fire, Korangi factory blaze,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
PDM sans PPP holds first power show in Karachi
PDM sans PPP holds first power show in Karachi
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO gets bail
Noor Mukadam case: Therapy Works CEO gets bail
Supreme Court grants B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman interim bail
Supreme Court grants B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman interim bail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.