Police to investigate two men for murdering Asad Khokhar’s brother

A Lahore district and sessions court has remanded two men, accused of murdering the brother of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar, into police custody for five days.

In a hearing Wednesday, the suspects, identified as Umar Hayat and Nazim, were presented in court amid high security.

The police requested their 15-day physical remand. “We are yet to seize the murder weapon and pistol from them,” the investigation officer told the court.

The request was, however, rejected. The hearing has been adjourned till August 16.

An FIR of the murder has been registered at Lahore’s Defence C police station.

A case under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

The victim’s post-mortem report revealed he was shot near his left eye. Mubashir passed away on the spot.

CM Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding. Action should be taken against those found responsible, he instructed.

