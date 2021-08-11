Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Police to investigate two men for murdering Asad Khokhar’s brother

Police yet to recover murder weapon

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Mubashir Khokhar/SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
A Lahore district and sessions court has remanded two men, accused of murdering the brother of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar, into police custody for five days. In a hearing Wednesday, the suspects, identified as Umar Hayat and Nazim, were presented in court amid high security. The police requested their 15-day physical remand. "We are yet to seize the murder weapon and pistol from them," the investigation officer told the court. The request was, however, rejected. The hearing has been adjourned till August 16. Mubashir Khokhar was killed in firing by two men at his nephew’s wedding on August 6. An FIR of the murder has been registered at Lahore’s Defence C police station. A case under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The victim’s post-mortem report revealed he was shot near his left eye. Mubashir passed away on the spot. CM Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding. Action should be taken against those found responsible, he instructed. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Lahore district and sessions court has remanded two men, accused of murdering the brother of Punjab MPA Asad Khokhar, into police custody for five days.

In a hearing Wednesday, the suspects, identified as Umar Hayat and Nazim, were presented in court amid high security.

The police requested their 15-day physical remand. “We are yet to seize the murder weapon and pistol from them,” the investigation officer told the court.

The request was, however, rejected. The hearing has been adjourned till August 16.

Mubashir Khokhar was killed in firing by two men at his nephew’s wedding on August 6.

An FIR of the murder has been registered at Lahore’s Defence C police station.

A case under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment for murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

The victim’s post-mortem report revealed he was shot near his left eye. Mubashir passed away on the spot.

CM Buzdar has taken notice of the attack and ordered an inquiry into security arrangements for the wedding. Action should be taken against those found responsible, he instructed.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asad khokhar Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
MPA Asad Khokhar, Mubashir Khokhar, Lahore police, Lahore court, Lahore police station
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.