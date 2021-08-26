Thursday, August 26, 2021  | 17 Muharram, 1443
PM Khan and Putin discuss regional peace and Afghanistan situation

PM Khan invited Putin to visit Pakistan

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed evolving Afghanistan situation and regional peace on Wednesday over a telephone call.

PM Imran Khan told Putin, peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan is vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability. An inclusive political settlement is the best way forward to ensure protection of the rights of all Afghans.

Imran Khan said categorically that the international community must stand for support of Afghanistan to help address humanitarian needs and ensure economic sustenance.

He underscored the importance of coordinated approaches and noted that Pakistan attached high importance to the role of the Troika Plus format.

Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations, with increased high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to cooperate closely within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to promote regional peace and security.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen trade relations as well as bilateral collaboration in the energy sector, including the early realisation of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The premier reiterated his invitation to Putin to visit Pakistan.

