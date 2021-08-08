Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
PM Imran praises NCOC’s key role in Covid response strategy

Says Pakistan's Covid response strategy appreciated by the world

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the National Command Operation Centre for its damage control efforts following the coronavirus outbreak last year.

The premier said that the NCOC’s role has been key to Pakistan’s Covid response strategy which has received praise globally.

“Our Covid 19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessings of Allah has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid,” he said in a tweet.

“I want to pay tribute to the NCOC team which through its dedicated work has been the linchpin of our Covid response strategy.”

The NCOC, formed in April 2020, governs the policies and implementation of Pakistan’s COVID-19 effort. It was set up on the orders of PM Imran to collate, analyse, and process information received from all provinces.

More than a million people were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus across the country last Monday, according to the body.

So far, more than 30 million people have been immunised against the deadly virus.

“Islamabad has become the first city to get 50% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose,” Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar tweeted.

Peshawar and Rawalpindi have immunised 35% of people, while 28% of the population has been vaccinated in Faisalabad. Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Sargodha have vaccinated 27% of people. In Karachi and Hyderabad, 26% and 25% of the population have been inoculated.

Last week, Umar said that the country broke all records of vaccination on all six days last week. The government has been encouraging people to get inoculated as soon as possible as Pakistan battles the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

On Monday, the federal government tightened coronavirus restrictions in major cities in all provinces.

