PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on a one-day trip on August 10, Tuesday.

He will hold meetings with different people and groups at Governor House. He will be briefed on the progress of the development projects in the city along with its security situation.

On September 5, 2020 the PM had announced a Rs1,100 billion package for Karachi. He chaired an important meeting at Governor House that was attended by Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and several MPAs.

The PM said it is a “historic day” for the city. “All the stakeholders met today and decided to work together to solve Karachi’s problems,” he said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

“The amount includes the packages of both the federal and provincial government,” he said. An implementation committee will be formed to ensure that work is being done for the benefit of the city.

Water is one of the biggest problems faced by the people of Karachi, said the premier. We have decided that to solve this the Sindh government will work on one part of the K-IV project, while the federal government works on another one. “We are hopeful that we will solve the city’s water problems permanently in the next three years.”

The encroachments on nullahs are another major problem faced by residents. The NDMA is working on clearing the nullahs, while the Sindh government has agreed to relocate all the people who will be displaced during this process.