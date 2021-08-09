Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi tomorrow

He will be briefed on development projects in the city

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on a one-day trip on August 10, Tuesday.

He will hold meetings with different people and groups at Governor House. He will be briefed on the progress of the development projects in the city along with its security situation.

On September 5, 2020 the PM had announced a Rs1,100 billion package for Karachi. He chaired an important meeting at Governor House that was attended by Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and several MPAs.

The PM said it is a “historic day” for the city. “All the stakeholders met today and decided to work together to solve Karachi’s problems,” he said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

“The amount includes the packages of both the federal and provincial government,” he said. An implementation committee will be formed to ensure that work is being done for the benefit of the city.

Water is one of the biggest problems faced by the people of Karachi, said the premier. We have decided that to solve this the Sindh government will work on one part of the K-IV project, while the federal government works on another one. “We are hopeful that we will solve the city’s water problems permanently in the next three years.”

The encroachments on nullahs are another major problem faced by residents. The NDMA is working on clearing the nullahs, while the Sindh government has agreed to relocate all the people who will be displaced during this process.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.