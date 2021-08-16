Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan launches Single National Curriculum

Says Afghanistan just broke the shackles of slavery

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Single National Curriculum (SNC) on Monday.

“This was my vision for last 25 years that one day in Pakistan we will have a single core curriculum for the whole country,” said PM Khan while addressing the SNC launch ceremony in Islamabad.

People used to tell me that it is not possible since there was no incentive to do this, the prime minister said. “[This was] because those who were in power, who had to take decisions, their children were studying in institutions where there was English medium education,” he said.

“All the jobs were for the English medium education, all the privileges are for them in the society,” PM Khan said. It had become a status symbol, he added.

‘Mental slavery is worse than physical slavery’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the mental slavery is worse than physical slavery.

Afghanistan has just broken the chains of slavery, he said. His statement came a day after Afghan Taliban took control of capital Kabul and installed their government.

“It is more difficult to break shackles of mental slavery,” said PM Khan.

You wear what they wear, you adopt their fashion because you think that they are better than you, he added. And a slave can never achieve anything great.

On June 25, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021.

The prime minister was addressing the National Assembly session. He said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream.

These students would be imparted world education as well, PM Khan said. He spoke about a range of issues including COVID-19, economy, Kashmir and Pakistan’s ties with the US.

Punjab to implement single national curriculum from 2021

Punjab will begin implementing the Single National Curriculum from the educational year 2021-2022.

A notification by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, issued on Monday, read that the new curriculum will be taught to classes I to V.

“SNC for grades Pre I – V and Model Textbooks of Education Reforms and Textbook Development Wing, Schools Education Department developed by the Federal Government for implementation in all streams of education (Public, Private and Deeni Madaris) in Punjab for the forthcoming academic session 2021-22 and onwards.”

The decision was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar earlier in December during a meeting of the provincial cabinet. According to the government, the system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Single National Curriculum
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.