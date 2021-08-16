PM Imran holds National Security Council meeting on Afghanistan takeover

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an important meeting of the National Security Council today [Monday] to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan.

Top-level military civil and military leaders attended it.

Information Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the decisions taken in the meeting will be announced later in the day.

On Sunday, the Afghan Taliban entered Kabul completing the overall takeover of Afghanistan. Read all the international updates here.

The NSC meeting held consultations over Pakistan’s matters related to Afghanistan and the country’s external security. PM Khan discussed the country’s policy.

According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, an important Afghan delegation reached Islamabad Monday. It will hold talks with the Foreign Office to reach a consensus-based outcome.

Earlier in the day, Rasheed warned that the upcoming months are crucial for Pakistan as Islamabad will be under pressure regarding the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan has no intention of getting involved in any conflict. “Our soil will not be used for a war against any state.”

