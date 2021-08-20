PM Imran applauds Khairpur policeman for saving man from train

Prime Minister Imran Khan has applauded Khairpur policeman Jamil Ahmed Kalhoro for saving the life of a passenger from being crushed by a train.

The premier posted a short video clip on Twitter in which a crowded train is leaving when suddenly someone falls on the tracks.

Kalhoro quickly moved to rescue the man.

This is where duty becomes sacred, PM Khan said. “Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people.”

The incident took place at the Khairpur Railway station when one of the devotees was going to Rohri by train for Ashura.

Before Muharram, SSP Khairpur Zafar Iqbal Malik had issued orders to all police personnel to perform their duty with courage. He directed them to take special measures to protect the life and property of the people.

SSP Zafar awarded Kalhoro a certificate of appreciation and cash reward.

