HOME > News

Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo

Social media user had posted about it in January

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/ Zaed Bin Salman

An Indian gazelle which had been kept at the office of District Central Deputy Commissioner has been moved to Karachi Zoo.

A social media user had posted a picture of the lonely Indian gazelle in its cage at the DC office on January 25. “A Chinkara aka Indian gazelle was not only chained but was in a pitiful state,” the user said.

Taking action after seven months, Central DC Taha Saleem said that the antelope has now been “properly shifted” to the zoo with “better space and liveability.”

On February 11, A man filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court over the “criminal treatment” of animals at the Karachi zoo.

Related: Watch: It’s a lonely Eid for animals at Karachi Zoo

Notices were issued to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, which runs the zoo, Sindh Wildlife Department, and zoo administration during the hearing on Wednesday.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked how many animals are there at the zoo and what steps have been taken by the administration to provide sufficient facilities for them.

The constitutional petition, filed by animal activist Yahya Ahmed, said that the “condition of animals being kept at the zoo was alarming and the lives of the creatures were at risk”. It argued that hygiene, food requirements, and health conditions of the animals were being “severely neglected” and they were being kept in small cages.

Karachi Zoo
 
