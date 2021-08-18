PIA to run three special flights to Kabul

PIA’s first special flight to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan landed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan International Airlines, PK-6249 took off from the Islamabad International Airport for Kabul early morning. “PIA will run three special flights to bring back Pakistanis, media persons, and employees of international organisations stuck in the country.”

Approximately 900 people will be brought back in the special flights, he added.

On Sunday, the Afghan Taliban returned to power after twenty years. They entered Kabul on Sunday noon, completing the overall takeover of the country with the capture of capital Kabul.

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA TV, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is open and making efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stuck there.

“The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas.”

Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations. “We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis.