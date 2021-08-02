PIA to run special flights to Iraq on Ashura

The Pakistan International Airlines has decided to run special flights to Iraq on Ashura, Muharram 10.

The special flights will take off for Najaf from Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi from August 11, a spokesperson said. The decision was taken to facilitate pilgrims who travel to Iraq during Muharram.

Earlier this week, a private airline company in Iraq began direct flights to Pakistan. The first flight from Najaf to Karachi took off on July 16. Flights from Baghdad are being operated as well.

The spokesperson of the national carrier added that flight operations to bring back pilgrims will begin from August 21.

