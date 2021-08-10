Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
PIA to fine unvaccinated crew members

Air crew to get vaccinated by August 13

Posted: Aug 10, 2021
Posted: Aug 10, 2021

The Pakistan International Airline has decided to fine crew members who have not been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. The national carrier issued a final warning for employees and crew members to get immunised by August 13. "Disciplinary action will be taken against those who don't have a vaccination certificate or card." Unvaccinated staffers and officers will be punished with fines of Rs300 and Rs500, respectively. PIA has roughly 14,500 staffers for its 29 planes. The airline has already made it mandatory for passengers to carry a Covid-19 immunisation certificate while boarding the airplane. Serving food on the flight has been banned too. Last week, the Pakistan Railways decided to start charging a 10% “Covid charge” on train tickets from passengers who have not been vaccinated. Passengers under the age of 20 years are exempt. Related development: Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s district CentralOver 400 coronavirus cases reported in a week The railways were not the only institution to start issuing guidelines. On Monday, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas gave all public and private schools a deadline of August 22 for vaccinations of teachers and staff. He said that after the deadline nobody will be allowed to enter school buildings, including principals, teachers, staff members and if someone was found not to have been vaccinated, the school will be sealed. He added that all should get vaccination certificates. All public and private schools in Punjab reopened on August 2 after summer vacations. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
