Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PIA to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan: FO

Zahid Hafeez says security situation in Afghanistan rapidly evolving

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Pakistan Internation Airlines will run special flights to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. In an interview on SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik Live Monday, he said that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is open and making efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stuck there. "The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas," the spokesperson said. The government is monitoring the situation in Kabul as the security situation in the neighbouring country is evolving rapidly. Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it's of media officials, journalists or employees of international organisations. "We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us." On Sunday, the Afghan Taliban entered Kabul completing the overall takeover of Afghanistan. Since then, chaos has ensued in the capital city as hundreds of people try to escape the country. Related: PM Imran holds National Security Council meeting Timeline: 20 years of the Taliban in AfghanistanHow President Ghani fled and where he is "Pakistan's stance on the Afghanistan crisis is still the same. We need to find a political solution with a consensus from the international community," the spokesperson said. We are engaging with all Afghan leaders to chart out a way for the future. Afghan delegation in Pakistan Chaudhri said that the Afghan delegation that arrived on a visit to Pakistan Monday morning belongs to the Wolesi Jirga (House of People). "Our aim is to engage all Afghan sides, consult with them and understand their expectations with Pakistan in the peace process." The spokesperson stressed the need to find a political solution for Afghanistan along with the international community. Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood, too, had a discussion over the crisis with his counterparts in UK, Denmark, and other countries. "We believe that this is an opportunity for the Afghan parties to capitalise on the international community's convergence on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan," Chaudhri remarked. Afghan refugees The spokesperson suspected that an influx of Afghan refugees is a possibility. "We desire and pray that the security position in Afghanistan doesn't reach a point where a humanitarian crisis emerges," he said. If displacements occur, Pakistan believes accommodations should be made in Afghanistan with the help of the international community and the United Nations, Chaudhri added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Pakistan Internation Airlines will run special flights to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

In an interview on SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik Live Monday, he said that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is open and making efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stuck there.

“The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas,” the spokesperson said.

The government is monitoring the situation in Kabul as the security situation in the neighbouring country is evolving rapidly.

Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists or employees of international organisations. “We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us.”

On Sunday, the Afghan Taliban entered Kabul completing the overall takeover of Afghanistan. Since then, chaos has ensued in the capital city as hundreds of people try to escape the country.

A collage for Afghanistan timeline

Related:

“Pakistan’s stance on the Afghanistan crisis is still the same. We need to find a political solution with a consensus from the international community,” the spokesperson said.

We are engaging with all Afghan leaders to chart out a way for the future.

Afghan delegation in Pakistan

Chaudhri said that the Afghan delegation that arrived on a visit to Pakistan Monday morning belongs to the Wolesi Jirga (House of People).

“Our aim is to engage all Afghan sides, consult with them and understand their expectations with Pakistan in the peace process.”

The spokesperson stressed the need to find a political solution for Afghanistan along with the international community. Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood, too, had a discussion over the crisis with his counterparts in UK, Denmark, and other countries.

“We believe that this is an opportunity for the Afghan parties to capitalise on the international community’s convergence on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” Chaudhri remarked.

Afghan refugees

The spokesperson suspected that an influx of Afghan refugees is a possibility.

“We desire and pray that the security position in Afghanistan doesn’t reach a point where a humanitarian crisis emerges,” he said.

If displacements occur, Pakistan believes accommodations should be made in Afghanistan with the help of the international community and the United Nations, Chaudhri added.

 
Afghanistan foreign office
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Afghanistan, Afghan Taliban, Pakistan foreign office,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.