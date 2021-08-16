PIA to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan: FO

The Pakistan Internation Airlines will run special flights to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

In an interview on SAMAA TV programme Nadeem Malik Live Monday, he said that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is open and making efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stuck there.

“The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas,” the spokesperson said.

The government is monitoring the situation in Kabul as the security situation in the neighbouring country is evolving rapidly.

Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists or employees of international organisations. “We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us.”

On Sunday, the Afghan Taliban entered Kabul completing the overall takeover of Afghanistan. Since then, chaos has ensued in the capital city as hundreds of people try to escape the country.

“Pakistan’s stance on the Afghanistan crisis is still the same. We need to find a political solution with a consensus from the international community,” the spokesperson said.

We are engaging with all Afghan leaders to chart out a way for the future.

Afghan delegation in Pakistan

Chaudhri said that the Afghan delegation that arrived on a visit to Pakistan Monday morning belongs to the Wolesi Jirga (House of People).

“Our aim is to engage all Afghan sides, consult with them and understand their expectations with Pakistan in the peace process.”

The spokesperson stressed the need to find a political solution for Afghanistan along with the international community. Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood, too, had a discussion over the crisis with his counterparts in UK, Denmark, and other countries.

“We believe that this is an opportunity for the Afghan parties to capitalise on the international community’s convergence on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” Chaudhri remarked.

Afghan refugees

The spokesperson suspected that an influx of Afghan refugees is a possibility.

“We desire and pray that the security position in Afghanistan doesn’t reach a point where a humanitarian crisis emerges,” he said.

If displacements occur, Pakistan believes accommodations should be made in Afghanistan with the help of the international community and the United Nations, Chaudhri added.