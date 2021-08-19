PIA special flight brings back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan

Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) first special flight to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan arrived at the New Islamabad Airport Thursday morning.

There were 328 passengers onboard including Pakistanis, diplomatic staff of different countries and employees of international organizations.

On Wednesday, the PIA spokesperson said that the national flag carrier will run three special flights to bring back Pakistanis, media persons, and employees of international organisations stuck in the country.

Later that day, PK-6249 – the first of the three special flights – arrived at the Kabul Airport after taking off Islamabad.

Approximately 900 people will be brought back in the special flights, he added.

According to the PIA spokesperson, CEO Arshad Malik is monitoring the operation to bring back stranded Pakistanis from Afghanistan. He was at the airport to receive the passengers of PK-6249.

Earlier, in an interview with SAMAA TV, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the Pakistan embassy in Kabul is open and making efforts to repatriate Pakistanis stuck there.

“The Foreign Ministry has formed an inter-ministerial cell through which people seeking to leave Afghanistan will be provided on-arrival visas.”

Chaudhri assured that any relocation in Kabul will be facilitated by Pakistan, whether it’s of media officials, journalists, or employees of international organisations.

“We have shared numbers of the ambassador and foreign office with people. Some Pakistanis are even in contact with us.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis.