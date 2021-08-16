Photos: Day 1 of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Scenes of chaos and panic are emerging from Kabul airport, which is the only way in for the United States to send troops to protect American diplomats and for people scrambling to flee Afghanistan.

The Taliban have declared that the war in Afghanistan is “over” after they swept into Kabul and took over the presidential palace late Sunday. They are expected to proclaim the re-establishment of the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”, according to reports carried by international news outlets.

Here’s a look at major events unravelling in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban’s rise to power again.

People are streaming to the Kabul airport to flee Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents have won the 20-year war.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

US soldiers standing guard at the airport.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Dozens of Afghans in Canada gathered for a rally in solidarity to condemn the actions of the Taliban, waving Afghan flags and holding up signs that read “Save Afghanistan,” “Help My Friend & Family #Afghanistan,” and “Stop War in Afghanistan,”. Hundreds showed up at Celebration Square to denounce the takeover and call on the international community for help.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

An Airbus A400M transport aircraft of the German Air Force took off early Monday morning from the Wunstorf air base in the Hanover region. In view of the rapid advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Bundeswehr wants to begin evacuation of German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Pakistani newspapers were inundated with news about Afghanistan. Here are some from a stall in Islamabad.

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

A Chinese paramilitary police official was photographed standing guard outside the Afghanistan embassy in Beijing.

Photo: AFP

The Taliban have swept into Kabul 20 years after they were driven out of it by the US and its western allies.

