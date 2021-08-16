‘Partially vaccinated people at three times risk of catching covid’

Partially vaccinated Pakistanis are at three times more risk of contracting coronavirus as compared to fully vaccinated people, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

“Two-dose COVID vaccines provide maximum protection after the 2nd dose, so please don’t forget to return for your 2nd dose,” he tweeted.

On Monday, the National Health Ministry reiterated that people who have administered the first shot of the vaccine should NOT wait for a government message for the second dose.

Earlier in the day, a consignment of two million doses of Sinopharm and four million doses of Sinovac vaccines was received by the NDMA at the Islamabad airport. They have been handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Related: These vaccination centres in Karachi are open round the clock.



China has, on the other hand, announced that the first batch of vaccines provided to COVAX will soon be shipped to Pakistan.

Pakistan has vaccinated over 42 million people so far. NCOC

“China will donate $100 million to the COVAX Facility for distributing vaccines to developing countries. Our commitment: making vaccines a global public good, and put Pakistan as our priority,” Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong tweeted.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre reduced the gap between both the Covid-19 doses from 42 days to 28 days.

The NCOC added that from September 10, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel. It will be mandatory for the travelers to show their immunisation certificates before boarding.

On Saturday, the government launched the Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App in collaboration with NADRA. The application will help identify fake immunisation certificates.

So far, over 42 million people have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 3,669 new coronavirus cases and 72 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 6.8%.

Recently, the government allowed students of and above the age of 16 years to get vaccinated. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine. The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.