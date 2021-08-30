Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
Military leadership to brief parliamentary committees on security situation

Over 50 lawmakers to visit GHQ, meet COAS

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Photo: AFP

An important meeting is being held to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan. Over 50 lawmakers from the Senate and the National Assembly will be briefed by the country’s top brass at the Pakistan Army’s General Head Quarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The treasury and the opposition lawmakers on the defence committees of both houses are likely to spend up to six hours at the GHQ. They will be briefed by the director-general military operations (DGMO) and have an interactive session with the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir will also attend the meeting.

The situation in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for Pakistanis. On Sunday night two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred when terrorists from across the border fired at Pakistani positions in Bajaur.

Parliamentarians are expected to meet Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mushahid Hussain Syed will lead the Senate defence committee, NA Committee will be led by Amjad Ali Khan and the Kashmir Committee will be headed by Shehryar Afridi.

After the briefing, the committees will present their suggestions and recommendations.

