Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul to stay open: FM Qureshi

Stranded personnel will be facilitated by Pakistan
The Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul is open and will keep functioning in the coming days too, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said.
However, he said, that Pakistan will facilitate anyone who is “stranded” there as Taliban troops entered the city on Sunday noon.
A Taliban spokesman announced they will not take Kabul by forceand that the fate of the city would be determined through negotiation.
However, there were conflicting reports on Taliban fighters’presence in different parts of the city.
There are also talks of a peaceful transfer of power to atransitional government and the possibility that the said government will beheaded by Ali Ahmad Jalali.
Qureshi, during a press conference in Multan, reiteratedPakistan’s stance that there is no military solution for Afghanistan’s issues.
“The world has a consensus on the view that only dialogue can helpresolve the situation there,” he said. We should try to reach a peacefulsolution which is inclusive and broad-based.”
Qureshi was of the view that all ethnic groups in the war-torncountry should get their due representation and that all of them should beallowed to find a way forward together.
“These are testing times for the Afghan government. The people ofthe country want nothing but peace. They don’t want to lose their homes, theydon’t want to get displaced,” he said. “They want daily life to go on and theirrights to be protected. We wish for the same.”
Qureshi said Pakistan has participated positively in all dialoguesaimed at the Afghan peace process including the talks in Doha Process andTroika Plus meetings.
He said Pakistan’s “diplomatic outreach” is active and that he hasa call scheduled with his United Kingdom counterpart later today. He said he’llcontact Afghanistan’s neighbours and will have discussions with them. “We wantto be on the same page as the other neighbours.”
Qureshi said he is also going to meet a delegation consisting ofsome “important leaders” from Afghanistan in the coming days.
“Our role will be positive and we don’t intend to interfere in their internal issues,” he said, adding that Pakistan “has no favourite” in Afghanistan. “Whatever the government and the Taliban decide together we will welcome that.”