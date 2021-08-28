Saturday, August 28, 2021  | 19 Muharram, 1443
Pakistanis travelling abroad can now get Covid-19 booster shots

A fee of Rs1,270 will be charged

Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistanis travelling abroad can get additional coronavirus vaccine doses from September 1, according to the requirements of the country they are heading to. "Additional vaccination to travellers will be administered at select immunisation centres. A fee of Rs1,270 will be charged from them," a notification issued on Saturday stated. The payment of the vaccine can be deposited at all branches of the National Bank of Pakistan. Earlier this week, the government decided to open a special vaccination category for people who require a particular vaccine to travel abroad. There are two conditions for this:>Visa and vaccine requirement of the country they are travelling to>A sum of money will be charged from these people. The government is mulling over starting booster shots for health workers and people with weak immune systems. If this is approved, the vaccination will begin from October 1. On Friday, Pakistan reached another milestone of vaccinating over 50 million people across the country. The NCOC has urged people to get the second dose of the vaccine after 28 days. They don't have to wait for another SMS from the government. In meeting earlier, new vaccination SOPs were announced: Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board both international and domestic flights from September 30.Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.Mandatory for students above 17 years to get the first dose by September 15. By October 15, students should be fully vaccinated. Staff at schools and people working in the transportation of students to be fully vaccinated by September 30. In the last 24 hours, 4,191 new cases were reported across Pakistan, while 120 people succumbed to the deadly virus.
