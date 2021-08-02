Pakistani film Mukhtara nominated for Standalone Film Festival

The festival to be held in Los Angeles

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistani short film Mukhtara has been nominated at the Standalone Film Festival (Los Angeles) which had 700 submissions from all around the world out of which 86 were shortlisted to be screened.

The 16-minute film tells the story of a man who denies the existence of coronavirus and instead of taking precautionary measures, depends on a Pir.

The film was produced by actor and producer Sahib Ahmad. Mukhtara is the only Pakistani submission to be selected.

We tried to produce the best film within a limited budget, Sahib said. It would be even better had the government supported filmmakers for Pakistan has a lot of talent.