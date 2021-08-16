Monday, August 16, 2021  | 6 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Pakistan working on evacuating people from Kabul: Moeed Yusuf

Says the country won't comment on anyone's failure or success

Posted: Aug 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Pakistan is keeping a keen eye on the situation in Afghanistan and is working on evacuating people from Kabul, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Monday. On Sunday, the Afghan Taliban entered Kabul completing the overall takeover of Afghanistan. Read all the international updates here. "The situation in the neighbouring country is better now," Yusuf said in a media talk. The Interior Ministry has decided to form a special cell that will work 24/7 to bring back Afghans stuck in Kabul. The visa arrival centre can be reached at +923009764097 and +66609251920. Pakistan wants law enforcement and the implementation of human rights, he reiterated. The national adviser has asked embassies of other countries in Pakistan to get in touch with the cell as well. "So far no country had made any statement against Pakistan. This is our success," he said, adding that Afghanistan should deal with its internal matters itself. Pakistan will not comment on anyone's success or failure. "If anyone wants to get out, we will help," Yusuf promised. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of the National Security Council. It was attended by all high-level civil and military leaders. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan's policies on the situation in Afghanistan will be announced later in the day.
Afghanistan kabul moeed yusuf
Afghanistan takeover, Kabul, Moeed Yusuf, national security adviser,
 

