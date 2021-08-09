Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistan won’t allow unvaccinated passengers on trains from Oct 1

Decision has been taken by NCOC

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Unvaccinated passengers won’t be able to travel by train in Pakistan starting October 1.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday. Federal minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting.

The meeting participants expressed their concern after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases was reported in Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has immunised over 30 million people so far. Three special PIA airplanes brought two million doses of Sinopharm from China to Pakistan on Sunday. Another batch of 1.5 million CanSino doses will arrive in the country in the upcoming week.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,040 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 7.5%.

People across the country do not have to wait for an SMS from 1166 for their second dose of the coronavirus vaccines, said Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. “You can get the second dose of the vaccine ANYTIME after the minimum time interval has elapsed,” he tweeted Monday. “Don’t need to wait for reminder SMS from 1166.”

You can get your second shot within 42 days of the first one and still mount a full immune response, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

