Pakistan vaccinates over a million people in one day: NCOC

More than a million people were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus across Pakistan Monday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

So far, more than 30 million people have been immunised against the deadly virus.

Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday with 10 lakh 72 thousand vaccinations. All federating entities contributed with punjab, sind, kp and Islamabad all doing record numbers. Amazing performance by all involved — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 3, 2021

“Islamabad has become the first city to get 50% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose,” Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar tweeted Monday.

Peshawar and Rawalpindi have immunised 35% of people, while 28% of the population has been vaccinated in Faisalabad. Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Sargodha have vaccinated 27% of people. In Karachi and Hyderabad, 26% and 25% of the population have been inoculated.

On Sunday, Umar said that the country broke all records of vaccination on all six days last week. The government has been encouraging people to get inoculated as soon as possible as Pakistan battles the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

On Monday, the federal government tightened coronavirus restrictions in major cities in all provinces. The decision was taken after a discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Here are the new SOPs:

Indoor dining banned

Outdoor dining allowed till 10pm

Takeaways and delivery allowed 24 hours

Markets to close by 8pm

Markets will be closed twice a week (provinces to decide the days)

Weddings with a maximum of 400 vaccinated guests allowed

Ban on processions and gatherings

50% attendance at offices

Public transport to operate at 50% capacity

Provincial governments have started imposing targeted lockdowns in virus hotspots. A partial lockdown has been imposed in Sindh from July 31 to August 8.

In the last 24 hours, 3,582 new cases were reported across the country, while 67 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has surged to 7.19%.