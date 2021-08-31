Pakistan to open Consulate General in Munich, Germany

Pakistan is marking 70 years of friendship with Germany today for which Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that soon a consulate general of Pakistan will be opened in the city of Munich.

“Bilaterally, we deeply value our longstanding relations with Germany, now in our 70th year of friendship,” he said. “We will soon inaugurate the Consulate General of Pakistan in Munich & are working to establish Iqbal-Goethe Center in Heidelberg.”

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Qureshi attended a joint news conference in Islamabad with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The German Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Pakistan for playing a significant role in the evacuation of foreign nationals, including Germans from Kabul.

He said Germany stands ready to support the neighboring countries of Afghanistan experiencing the impact of the Afghan situation.

He said his country will not abandon them in the face of challenges. He said they have already provided one hundred million euros in humanitarian assistance and five hundred million euros have also been pledged for projects in neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

He said Germany is closely coordinating with Pakistan on the Afghan issue as well as bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi both countries have planned a number of activities to celebrate seventy years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

He said that Germany has been an important investor in Pakistan and there are opportunities to further enhance trade and promote relations in the areas of renewable energy, Information Technology, housing, electric vehicles etc.

He said there are also opportunities for German investors in Special Economic Zones being being set up under CPEC.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction over the defense cooperation between the two countries.

‘Taliban have to respect human rights and international norms’

During the conference, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Taliban will have to act on what they say and respect human rights and international norms.

He urged the world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan for peace and stability there. He said humanitarian assistance must flow and the economic collapse of Afghanistan must not be allowed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned against repeating mistakes, saying abandoning Afghanistan is not an option as it will have serious consequences.

He said the world should remain cautious about those who wish to disrupt the peace in Afghanistan and the international community has to discern between those standing for peace and the spoilers.

“Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades. We have been providing them with education and health care facilities as well as livelihood opportunities.”

He emphasized the need for creating such an environment in Afghanistan so that the need for another exodus does not arise again.

Commenting on the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government, he said they were not speaking the truth on the actual situation in Afghanistan. Ashraf Ghani finally fled along with his aides and colleagues.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said recent statements made by the Taliban are encouraging and positive.