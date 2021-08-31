Pakistan to administer Sinopharm, Pfizer as booster shots

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Ministry of National Health Services has provided new guidelines for the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster doses in Pakistan which will be given from tomorrow (September 1).

According to the ministry, the booster vaccine doses are only for those who need to go abroad, including travellers, students, employees, and tourists and Umrah pilgrims.

Who can get the booster shot in Pakistan?

Only Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer will be given as additional vaccines.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 years will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Teenagers 18 years and above people will be allowed to get Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines.

Those who have been vaccinated for 28 days or more will be eligible for the booster dose.

A fee of Rs1,270 will be charged for each booster shot.

The payment for the vaccine can be deposited at all branches of the National Bank of Pakistan.

Booster dose will be given at 5 places in Sindh

According to the Sindh health department, the booster service will be available at only three vaccination centers in Karachi: Dow Ojha Campus, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Children Hospital in District Central.

It will also be available at Paracha Hospital in Sukkur and with the director -general of Health Services in Hyderabad.

The Sindh health department said that the process will begin this week and people who want to go abroad will be able to get vaccinated by submitting all their certified documents.

Pakistan has set a new record of administering 1.4 million vaccines in a day, Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed Tuesday.

According to the National Ministry of Health, so far, 55.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Umar encouraged people to get immunised against the deadly virus. “With the expanded vaccine obligatory regime going into effect by September 1, now is the time to get vaccinated if you still have not been.”