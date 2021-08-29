Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance

NCOC extends Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Schools across Pakistan will stay open thrice a week with 50% attendance, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Sunday. After noting a rise in coronavirus cases, the forum has decided to extend the following coronavirus SOPs to 27 cities across the country till September 13: Markets to stay open till 8pm. Markets, malls, businesses to remain closed two days a week. The days will be decided by provinces. Indoor dining banned, outdoor dining allowed till 10pm.Takeaways and delivery allowed round the clock. Indoor weddings banned.Outdoor weddings with 300 people allowed till 10pm. Shrines, cinemas closed. Ban on contact sports activities and tournaments.Vaccinated people allowed inside gyms.50% attendance in offices. Public transport to operate at 50% capacity, Railways at 70% capacityVaccinated people allowed inside parks People found violating the new orders will be punished. The district administrations have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the precautionary measures. The new restrictions will be imposed in the following cities: Punjab>Khanewal>Mianwali>Sargodha>Khushab>Bahawalpur>Multan>Lahore>Gujranwala>Rawalpindi>Rahim Yar Khan Islamabad Sindh >Karachi>Hyderabad Azad Jammu and Kashmir >Muzffarabad >Mirpur Gilgit Baltistan>Skardu >Gilgit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa>Peshawar >Swat>Haripur>Mansehra>Lower Dir>Swabi>Abbottabad>Chitral In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 3,900 new coronavirus cases, while 69 people succumbed to the deadly virus. Last week, the country's death toll reached a four-month high with 140 deaths in a day. The government has encouraged people to get themselves immediately immunised against Covid-19. Earlier this week, the NCOC announced vaccination for students of or above 17 years will commence from September 1. The government is also mulling on Covid-19 booster shots for people with weak immune systems and health workers. If the decision is taking, they will be administered the third dose of the vaccine from October 1.
