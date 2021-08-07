Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pakistan reports highest death toll of fourth wave

4,720 people test positive in 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has reported 95 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the highest single-day toll during the fourth wave, according to the National Command and Operation Center.

NCOC’s data showed that 4,720 new cases were reported on Saturday, and 95 people died. The infection rate has risen to 8.24%. At least 4,745 cases were reported on Friday and 67 people died.

Sindh is under a lockdown till August 8, Sunday, and the other provinces have imposed partial lockdowns and tightened the restrictions on public movement.

In a tweet, NCOC head Asad Umar stated that four weeks back of the 27.2 million Pakistanis 50 years or older, 21% had received at least one vaccine dose. Now that number is 33%.

He said this is the age group that is most vulnerable. So far, more than 30 million people have been immunised.

Delta variant

Most of the cases reported in Sindh and Punjab are of the Delta variant. The new strain is highly transmissible and lethal.

The Delta variant appears to cause severe symptoms such as:
• Stomach pain
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Loss of appetite
• Hearing loss
• Joint pain

