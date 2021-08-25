Wednesday, August 25, 2021  | 16 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan reports highest coronavirus daily toll since May

4,199 people tested positive in 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Photo: JPMC

Pakistan reported 141 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day toll since May, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. 

NCOC’s data showed that 4,199 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and 141 people died. The infection rate has risen to 6.83%. While on May 4, at least 161 deaths were recorded in a day.

On the other hand, NCOC said, almost 1,026,181 vaccines were administered across Pakistan on August 24 and the total vaccines administered till now is 48,828,287.

People across the country of or above the age of 17 years can get immunised against the novel coronavirus from September 1, NCOC chief Asad Umar said on August 24. 

Some new restrictions announced by the NCOC include the following:

  • Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board international and domestic flights from September 30.
  • Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.
  • Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.
  • Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

Umar said the government has imposed these restrictions to ensure the safety and health of all Pakistanis. “Just because of a few people we can’t risk the lives of everyone.”

Earlier, on August 9, Sindh had lifted the lockdown while some areas of various cities are still under partial lockdown where the provincial governments have tightened the restrictions on public movement.


FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, highest death toll, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.