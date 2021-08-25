Pakistan reports highest coronavirus daily toll since May

4,199 people tested positive in 24 hours
Pakistan reported 141 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day toll since May, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.
NCOC’s data showed that 4,199 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and 141 people died. The infection rate has risen to 6.83%. While on May 4, at least 161 deaths were recorded in a day.
On the other hand, NCOC said, almost 1,026,181 vaccines were administered across Pakistan on August 24 and the total vaccines administered till now is 48,828,287.
Statistics 25 Aug 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,410
Positive Cases: 4199
Positivity % : 6.83%
Deaths : 141
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 25, 2021
People across the country of or above the age of 17 years can get immunised against the novel coronavirus from September 1, NCOC chief Asad Umar said on August 24.
Some new restrictions announced by the NCOC include the following:
Umar said the government has imposed these restrictions to ensure the safety and health of all Pakistanis. “Just because of a few people we can’t risk the lives of everyone.”
Earlier, on August 9, Sindh had lifted the lockdown while some areas of various cities are still under partial lockdown where the provincial governments have tightened the restrictions on public movement.