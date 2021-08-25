Pakistan reports highest coronavirus daily toll since May

Pakistan reported 141 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day toll since May, according to the National Command and Operation Centre.

NCOC’s data showed that 4,199 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and 141 people died. The infection rate has risen to 6.83%. While on May 4, at least 161 deaths were recorded in a day.

On the other hand, NCOC said, almost 1,026,181 vaccines were administered across Pakistan on August 24 and the total vaccines administered till now is 48,828,287.

Statistics 25 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,410

Positive Cases: 4199

Positivity % : 6.83%

People across the country of or above the age of 17 years can get immunised against the novel coronavirus from September 1, NCOC chief Asad Umar said on August 24.

Some new restrictions announced by the NCOC include the following:

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board international and domestic flights from September 30.

Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.

Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

Umar said the government has imposed these restrictions to ensure the safety and health of all Pakistanis. “Just because of a few people we can’t risk the lives of everyone.”

Earlier, on August 9, Sindh had lifted the lockdown while some areas of various cities are still under partial lockdown where the provincial governments have tightened the restrictions on public movement.



