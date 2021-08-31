Pakistan reduces petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre

Pakistan has decreased the petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre. The new rates will be implemented from September 1.

Petrol will now cost Rs118.30 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs1.5 as well taking it to cost Rs115.03 per litre now. Similarly, the price of kerosene will also fall by Rs1.50.

Light diesel oil will, on the other hand, cost Rs1 cheaper, and will be available for Rs84.77 per litre.

On Monday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Rs5 and Rs3.5 decrease in the prices of diesel and petrol, respectively. It was overviewed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prices will be enforced for 15 days.

