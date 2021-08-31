Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan reduces petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre

Diesel will now cost Rs115.03

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: File

Pakistan has decreased the petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre. The new rates will be implemented from September 1.

Petrol will now cost Rs118.30 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs1.5 as well taking it to cost Rs115.03 per litre now. Similarly, the price of kerosene will also fall by Rs1.50.

Light diesel oil will, on the other hand, cost Rs1 cheaper, and will be available for Rs84.77 per litre.

On Monday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended Rs5 and Rs3.5 decrease in the prices of diesel and petrol, respectively. It was overviewed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prices will be enforced for 15 days.

FaceBook WhatsApp
petrol prices
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Supreme Court grants B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman interim bail
Supreme Court grants B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman interim bail
Covid-19: Three Pakistani students die by suicide in Australia
Covid-19: Three Pakistani students die by suicide in Australia
Medical student Asma Rani’s murderer ‘pardoned’
Medical student Asma Rani’s murderer ‘pardoned’
US troops eat dinner at Pakistani shelter?
US troops eat dinner at Pakistani shelter?
Taliban celebrates 'full independence' as US completes Afghanistan withdrawal
Taliban celebrates ‘full independence’ as US completes Afghanistan withdrawal
Pakistan to administer Sinopharm, Pfizer as booster shots
Pakistan to administer Sinopharm, Pfizer as booster shots
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended till Sept 6
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended till Sept 6
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer gets access to US Consulate
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer gets access to US Consulate
Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody
Lahore women passengers raped: Suspects remanded into police custody
11 militants killed in Balochistan
11 militants killed in Balochistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.