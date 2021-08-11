Pakistan receives another one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

A fresh consignment of one million Sinopharm vaccines reached Islamabad from China Wednesday.

The doses were brought by a foreign airline and were received by the Foreign Office and the Chinese embassy. They will be handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Another batch of 1.5 million CanSino doses will arrive in the country in the upcoming week.

On Sunday, three special Pakistan International Airline flights brought two million doses of Sinopharm.

According to Planning Minister Asad Umar, more than 30 million people across the country have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Last week, Pakistan achieved the milestone of immunising over one million people in a day. The highest number of people have been inoculated in Islamabad.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths. The infection rate in the country has climbed to 7.5%.

Vaccination for students, pregnant women

Students across Pakistan above the age of 16 years can now get vaccinated against the virus. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine.

The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.

An advisory issued by NCOC revealed that these people should not administer the Moderna jab.

If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.

In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.

Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.

Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.

