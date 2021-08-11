Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan receives another one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Over 30m people immunised so far

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
A fresh consignment of one million Sinopharm vaccines reached Islamabad from China Wednesday. The doses were brought by a foreign airline and were received by the Foreign Office and the Chinese embassy. They will be handed over to the Ministry of Health. Another batch of 1.5 million CanSino doses will arrive in the country in the upcoming week. On Sunday, three special Pakistan International Airline flights brought two million doses of Sinopharm. According to Planning Minister Asad Umar, more than 30 million people across the country have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. Read: These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours Last week, Pakistan achieved the milestone of immunising over one million people in a day. The highest number of people have been inoculated in Islamabad. Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths. The infection rate in the country has climbed to 7.5%. Vaccination for students, pregnant women Students across Pakistan above the age of 16 years can now get vaccinated against the virus. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine. The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women. An advisory issued by NCOC revealed that these people should not administer the Moderna jab. If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A fresh consignment of one million Sinopharm vaccines reached Islamabad from China Wednesday.

The doses were brought by a foreign airline and were received by the Foreign Office and the Chinese embassy. They will be handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Another batch of 1.5 million CanSino doses will arrive in the country in the upcoming week.

On Sunday, three special Pakistan International Airline flights brought two million doses of Sinopharm.

According to Planning Minister Asad Umar, more than 30 million people across the country have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Read: These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours

Last week, Pakistan achieved the milestone of immunising over one million people in a day. The highest number of people have been inoculated in Islamabad.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases and 81 deaths. The infection rate in the country has climbed to 7.5%.

Vaccination for students, pregnant women

Students across Pakistan above the age of 16 years can now get vaccinated against the virus. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine.

The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.

An advisory issued by NCOC revealed that these people should not administer the Moderna jab.

  • If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.
  • In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.
  • Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.
  • Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus government updates vaccine updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan, sinopharm vaccine, Sinopharm doses, Cansino, China, PIA
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.