Pakistan receives 3.7m Pfizer doses from US

A fresh tranche of 3.7 million Pfizer vaccines, donated by the US, reached the Islamabad International Airport early Friday morning.

It was provided to the country free of cost through COVAX, the WHO vaccine-sharing alliance. The vaccine will be used in the country’s national immunisation drive.

According to a statement issued by UNICEF, COVAX has, over the last four months, delivered more than 17 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan. Most doses are expected to arrive in the upcoming weeks.

Six percent of Pakistanis are fully vaccinated. Today, the U.S. sent 3.7 million Pfizer vaccine doses to help increase those numbers. #USEmbassy #USPAK #USAID pic.twitter.com/4moZ5bAhrT — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) August 26, 2021

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported the highest death toll from the deadly virus since May. Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus.

In the last 24 hours, over 4,000 new cases were reported across the country, while 95 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

In a tweet on Thursday, the National Command and Operation Centre urged people to get their second dose of the vaccine after 28 days. “For best protection against COVID, complete vaccination is a must.”

The forum added that starting August 26, Pakistanis who got their vaccine registered from abroad can get their immunisation records registered in NIMS and get their Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate.

New vaccine SOPs

Earlier this week, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced people above the age of 17 years can get vaccinated. It is mandatory for students to get the first dose of the vaccine by September 15. By October 15, students should be fully vaccinated.

The government has made it mandatory for staff at schools and people working in the transportation of students to get fully vaccinated by September 30.