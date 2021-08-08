Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
Pakistan receives 2m Sinopharm doses

They have been handed over to the health ministry

Posted: Aug 8, 2021
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Pakistan received two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China on Sunday, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Three special PIA airplanes brought the consignment from Beijing to Islamabad between the nights of August 7 and 8. The doses have been handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Another batch of 1.5 million CanSino doses will arrive in the country in the upcoming week.

According to Planning Minister Asad Umar, more than 30 million people across the country have been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Read: These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours

Last week, Pakistan achieved the milestone of immunising over one million people in a day. The highest number of people have been inoculated in Islamabad.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,455 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 8%.

Students, pregnant women to get vaccinated

Students across Pakistan above the age of 16 years can now get vaccinated against the virus. They will be administered the Moderna vaccine.

The new instructions will be valid for teenagers studying in universities and colleges where Covid-19 vaccination has been made compulsory. The Moderna jab can also be given to pregnant and lactating women.

An advisory issued by NCOC revealed that these people should not administer the Moderna jab.

  • If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction.
  • In general, persons with an immediate non-anaphylactic allergic reaction to the first dose should not receive additional doses, unless recommended after review by a health professional with specialist expertise.
  • Those who have experienced a mild episode of COVID-19 in the recent past can receive the vaccine once the isolation period is completed.
  • Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become clinically stable.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
