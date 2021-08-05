Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal express solidarity with Kashmir

PM Imran Khan says India is accountable for its crimes

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir today since two years of unilateral action by India in Occupied Kashmir.

Two years ago on August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

A large number of lawyers, civil society members and human rights activists came out on the streets of Muzaffarabad on Tuesday.

They chanted slogans against the siege of Kashmir and staged a sit-in at the Azadi Chowk. The protesters demanded that the United Nations should take notice of the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and take steps to end it.

Pakistan, to express its support with the Kashmiris. A one-minute silence was observed, traffic was also stopped and sirens were sounded.

There will be a solidarity walk in all major cities, including Islamabad. President Arif Ali led the walk in Islamabad and all participants will wear black belts.

‘India is accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people’

In a message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan has the utmost respect for the people of IIOJK for their unparalleled courage, sacrifices and persistence in facing Indian tyranny as they resolutely struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

“These actions were followed by unprecedented military siege and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms. Yet, India has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people.”

He said Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

