Pakistan not cracking down on exiled residents: FO

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has rejected a foreign media report claiming the country is cracking down on exiled residents abroad.

A report published by The Guardian Sunday stated that British security officials have warned of threats to exiled Pakistanis living in the region. Dissidents who are critical of the military are at the risk of being targetted, it pointed out.

“Pakistan, a strong UK ally — particularly on intelligence issues — might be prepared to target individuals on British soil,” the article read.

In response to the report, the FO, on Tuesday, clarified that there was no threat to any Pakistani living anywhere on any pretext.

Pointing out the allegations made in the report, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that they were a part of the “blatant misinformation campaign” run to malign Pakistan’s image in international media.

He added that Pakistan has a “vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary” which is committed to the promotion and protection of human rights of all its people, without any discrimination.

“Our strong commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression is demonstrated by the presence of scores of vibrant media channels and newspapers in the country,” the statement added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.