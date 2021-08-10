Tuesday, August 10, 2021  | 30 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan not cracking down on exiled residents: FO

A foreign media report claimed dissidents abroad are in danger

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: File

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has rejected a foreign media report claiming the country is cracking down on exiled residents abroad.

A report published by The Guardian Sunday stated that British security officials have warned of threats to exiled Pakistanis living in the region. Dissidents who are critical of the military are at the risk of being targetted, it pointed out.

“Pakistan, a strong UK ally — particularly on intelligence issues — might be prepared to target individuals on British soil,” the article read.

In response to the report, the FO, on Tuesday, clarified that there was no threat to any Pakistani living anywhere on any pretext.

Pointing out the allegations made in the report, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that they were a part of the “blatant misinformation campaign” run to malign Pakistan’s image in international media.

He added that Pakistan has a “vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary” which is committed to the promotion and protection of human rights of all its people, without any discrimination.

“Our strong commitment to the right to freedom of opinion and expression is demonstrated by the presence of scores of vibrant media channels and newspapers in the country,” the statement added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
foreign office
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Zahir's parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
Zahir’s parents had nothing to do with murder, argue lawyers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.