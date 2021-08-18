Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum founder Muhammad Ali Shah passes away

He was battling the novel coronavirus

Posted: Aug 18, 2021
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Muhammad Ali Shah, the founder of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, passed away Wednesday after losing the battle to the novel coronavirus.

The 66-year-old activist was admitted to the hospital last month. According to Shah’s family, his lungs were severely damaged because of the virus. He has left behind six children. Shah’s wife passed away in an accident in 2015.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and civil rights organisations across the country have expressed condolences to the grieving family.

Farhan Wagan, a close friend of the deceased, told SAMAA Digital that Shah was born to a fisherman on June 19, 1956, in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi. He completed his early education at a school in the neighbourhood and then took up a government job.

After some years, Shah quit the job and started working for the fishing community of Karachi.

On May 5, 1998, he laid the foundation of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum and was appointed chairman.

“Shah spent his entire life fighting for the rights of fisherfolk, especially those imprisoned in India,” Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum General Secretary Saeed Baloch said. “From speaking up against the construction of dams on the Indus River to the sale of Bundal and Buddoo islands, Shah did it all.”

He educated people about the impacts of climate change and pollution as well.

Baloch added that Shah was sent to jail and threatened multiple times but nothing stopped him from pursuing his mission.

 





 
 
 
 

