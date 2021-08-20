Pakistan expects Taliban to follow through on promises: COAS Bajwa

Pakistan is expecting the Afghan Taliban to follow through on their promises to the global community regarding women’s and human rights in general in Afghanistan, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa has said.

The Army chief, while addressing a flag ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, said he also expects the new Afghan leadership will ensure its territory will not be used against any other country.

The Taliban announced the formation of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan – less than a week after the group took control of the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Thursday.

Their spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that the Islamic Emirate wants good diplomatic and trade relations with all countries. He rejected reports of Afghanistan suspending trade with any country.

Bajwa echoed the stance of the global community, especially the Western countries pertaining to the rights of women.

The United States said Monday that it would only recognise a Taliban government if it respects the rights of women and shuns movements such as Al-Qaeda.

“Ultimately when it comes to our posture towards any future government in Afghanistan, it will depend upon the actions of that government. It will depend upon the actions of the Taliban,” State Department spokesman Ned Price had said.

Bajwa further said Pakistan desires peace and progress in the country and the region.

“Pakistan’s sincere efforts to promote and support the Afghan process manifest our vision for a peaceful, economically integrated and prosperous region.”

He said Pakistan has “unambiguously and repeatedly,” asked the global community to play its part in an inclusive and unbiased Afghan process as well as economic sustenance of Afghanistan. “Pakistan has paid a huge price for instability in Afghanistan,” Bajwa added.

”Despite Pakistan’s own economic challenges Pak has hosted over 3 million Afghan refugees for more than four decades.”

The Army chief said Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan “direly needed for the entire region and in particular our Afghan brethren.”

‘Will continue to stand with Kashmir’

The COAS particularly recalled the plight of Kashmiri people of Indian Occupied Kashmir due to the Indian state’s repression who, he said, are under the worst military occupation in human history.

“Our hearts beat with the Kashmiri people and we will continue to stand with them always and ever,” he said.

Bajwa said regional peace will remain elusive without a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue adding that hostile forces are trying to weaken the society and state through a hybrid war. “Pakistan Army is fully cognisant of these challenges and is prepared to tackle them.

“We will ensure country’s defence by focusing on core competencies and technology.”