Pakistan condemns demolition of historic mosque in India’s Haryana

FO calls it a human rights violation

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan has condemned the "unjust demolition" of the ancient Bilal Mosque in India's Haryana calling it systematic human rights violations against Muslims. The statement by the Foreign Office came after the news of the razing of the mosque. According to reports, the order was passed by the Indian Supreme Court. Haryana is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Indian government demolished the ancient Bilal Mosque in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/tHbo3Qiau0— CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 23, 2021 "The Hindutva-driven BJP-RSS combines perpetual targeting of Muslims and their places of worship, which is an indelible blot on the so-called largest democracy," Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said. The targetting of Muslims, their religious places, and cultural heritage continue unabated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in India, he pointed out. The Foreign Office has urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to hold the neighbouring country accountable for their injustices towards Muslims. We call upon India to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minorities, including Muslims, and their places of worship and cultural sites, it added. Babri Masjid demolition In 2019, in a major victory for the BJP, India’s Supreme Court awarded the Ayodhya to Hindus, allowing a temple “touching the sky” to be built where once the Babri Masjid stood. The verdict was announced by a five-judge bench, headed by the chief justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. You might want to read: What happened to Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid?Indian Supreme Court gives Ayodhya land to HindusBabri Masjid verdict fails to uphold demands of justice: FO It ruled that a trust would be set up by the Centre to construct the temple. Muslims will be given five acres in Ayodhya to construct a mosque. The land, once the site of the Babri Mosque and where many Hindus claim is the birthplace of their Lord Ram, has been a point of contention for over 70 years, one that has often led to violence. The dispute over the 2.77-acre plot turned violent on December 6, 1992, when a mob of Hindu nationalists razed the mosque. It sparked communal riots across India, leaving thousands dead. Many say that clash led to a shift in the country’s political fabric from secularism to the Hindu nationalism that colours the BJP-led country’s politics today.
