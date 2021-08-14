Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day with fervour

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today with enthusiasm; prayers are being offered for the prosperity and progress of the country.

The day started with a salute of cannons in the federal capital. During the Fajr prayers, the faithful made special supplication for the development, security, unity, peace, and prosperity of the country.



The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Saturday morning. President Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the event.

Independence Day celebrations and rallies are being organized in big cities and small towns including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Google doodle changes to green

The search engine Google has also changed its doodle on the account of Pakistan’s Independence Day and it has been painted in the colours of the Pakistani flag.

The doodle also features an image of the Derawar Fort located in Ahmed Pur East in southern Punjab.

Guards changing ceremonies

Guards changing ceremonies were held at the tombs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet and dreamer of Pakistan.



Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy took over the duties of Honorary Guards at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. The special guest at the event was Commodore Sohail Ahmed who laid a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation on Independence Day. In a message, he said, “We have to uphold the values ​​of faith, unity and discipline while waving the national flag. We must overcame challenges to emerge as a united, peaceful and determined nation. Today Pakistan can stand among the nations of the world.”

The premier said that on this occasion we should not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Pakistan will continue its full support for Kashmiris.

