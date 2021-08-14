Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day with fervour

Celebrations and rallies are being organized across country

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today with enthusiasm; prayers are being offered for the prosperity and progress of the country.

The day started with a salute of cannons in the federal capital. During the Fajr prayers, the faithful made special supplication for the development, security, unity, peace, and prosperity of the country.

The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Saturday morning. President Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the event.

Read full story here: Pakistan development journey continues despite challenges: President Arif Alvi

Independence Day celebrations and rallies are being organized in big cities and small towns including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Google doodle changes to green

The search engine Google has also changed its doodle on the account of Pakistan’s Independence Day and it has been painted in the colours of the Pakistani flag.

The doodle also features an image of the Derawar Fort located in Ahmed Pur East in southern Punjab.

Guards changing ceremonies

Guards changing ceremonies were held at the tombs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet and dreamer of Pakistan.

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy took over the duties of Honorary Guards at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. The special guest at the event was Commodore Sohail Ahmed who laid a wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation on Independence Day. In a message, he said, “We have to uphold the values ​​of faith, unity and discipline while waving the national flag. We must overcame challenges to emerge as a united, peaceful and determined nation. Today Pakistan can stand among the nations of the world.”

The premier said that on this occasion we should not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Pakistan will continue its full support for Kashmiris.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Sindh schools to remain closed for 10 more days
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
Women given leadership roles at Two Holy Mosques
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.