Pakistan can’t take in more Afghan refugees: Moeed Yusuf

Says Pakistan not accepting any documents from Taliban

Posted: Aug 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Pakistan does not have the capacity to take in more Afghan refugees, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Saturday. In a news conference at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC, he said that Pakistan was doing its best to prevent any more bloodshed in Afghanistan. "But if a situation arises, it is the international community's responsibility to create a safe place for displaced Afghans in the country." The politician landed in the US on July 21 for talks with American counterparts on Afghanistan and bilateral relations. Yusuf pointed out that every development in Afghanistan, good or bad, has a direct impact on Pakistan. "Our main concern is peace in the landlocked country, and it will only come if all factions sit together and accept a political solution." But this can't happen without involvement from the US. It can help us reach a political arrangement in Afghanistan, the adviser said. He debunked claims that Pakistan was accepting travel documents issued by the Taliban. "Pakistan does not want any illegal or unwarranted movement. Whatever happens inside Afghanistan is their issue, not ours. We do not have anything to do with it." Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
