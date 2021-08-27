113 evacuation flights land in Islamabad as Pakistan contains fallout

Pakistan has beefed up security on its border with Afghanistan in an attempt to contain the fallout from the volatile situation in the neighbouring country, according to Pakistan Army’s spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar. However, the government has not stopped Afghan citizens from entering the country legally and 113 flights have landed in Pakistan so far, Gen. Iftikhar told a press briefing on Friday.

“All cross border illegal movement has been stopped. … We have no doubt that Pakistan side of the border is secured and stable. The movement on both sides is controlled,” he said.

“After the August 15, terminals and border crossing have been kept open and the major reason is that Afghanistan is a landlocked country and you can not close the borders indefinitely,” Gen Iftikhar said.

He said for the evacuation of foreigners the biggest base in the near-immediate vicinity of Afghanistan was in Pakistan, and more than 5,500 foreign nationals had been evacuated to the country. The general told the briefing that as of Friday 113 flights — operated by both military and commercial aircraft — had landed in Pakistan from Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had started taking appropriate measures before the August 15 capture of Kabul by the Taliban.

At least 90% of the border fence has been completed successfully, he said.

He said Pakistan had also helped the Afghan National Army.

“On more than two occasions, several Afghan soldiers belonging to the Afghan National Army, entered Pakistan seeking safe passage because there was fear of Taliban attacking their posts. They were accepted, they were looked after, and they were given safe passage back into their country,” the military spokesman said.

India’s role ends

To a question the spokesman said, India played a negative role in Afghanistan but there wee hope that this negative role comes to an end now.

About military deployments he said, “we were deployed on the eastern border, we were deployed on the western border as there was a massive conflict going on in Afghanistan and there were terrorist incidents happening inside Pakistan, so we were also deployed on internal securities.”

The general said the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border right now was “very normal” and no untoward incident was reported in the border region.

He said Pakistan had taken the maximum brunt of whatever has unfolded in Afghanistan ever since the Soviet invasion, followed by Afghan Jihad and the civil war and then the war on terror in the last two decades. Pakistan has continuously been a victim of events in Pakistan, Gen Iftikhar said.