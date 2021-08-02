Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm

NCOC announces new restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise
Indoor dining in all major cities across Pakistan has been banned and markets will be allowed to stay open till 8pm, the NCOC announced Monday.
In a media briefing in Islamabad, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the government has decided to tighten coronavirus restrictions as the country continues to battle the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus.
Here are the new SOPs announced after permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan:
The new restrictions will be imposed in Islamabad and these cities from August 3 to August 31.
Sindh (after the current partial lockdown ends)
>Karachi
>Hyderabad
Punjab
>Lahore
>Multan
>Faisalabad
>Rawalpindi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
>Abbottabad
>Peshawar
Gilgit Baltistan
>Gilgit
>Skardu
Azad Jammu and Kashmir
>Muzaffarabad
>Mirpur
Umar said that Pakistan can fight the new wave with targeted smart lockdowns as it did previously. It was necessary to take these decisions because cases are rising and hospitals are reaching their maximum capacity.
He appealed to the people to get vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible.
In the last 24 hours, over 4,800 new cases were reported across the country, while 40 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The infection rate has jumped to 8.61%.