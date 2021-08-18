Pakistan Army soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, the ISPR said Wednesday.

On the night of August 17 and August 18, the Pakistan Military post observed and engaged the movement of terrorists in Kanniguram,” a statement by the army’s military wing stated.

During an intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed.

While responding to the terrorists, 42-year-old Naib Subedar Sonay Zai got critically injured and later embraced martyrdom. He hailed from Dera Ismail Khan.

The area has been sealed and a search operation is underway.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.