Wednesday, August 18, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Pakistan Army soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan

Search operation underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, the ISPR said Wednesday. On the night of August 17 and August 18, the Pakistan Military post observed and engaged the movement of terrorists in Kanniguram," a statement by the army's military wing stated. During an intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed. While responding to the terrorists, 42-year-old Naib Subedar Sonay Zai got critically injured and later embraced martyrdom. He hailed from Dera Ismail Khan. The area has been sealed and a search operation is underway. Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, the ISPR said Wednesday.

On the night of August 17 and August 18, the Pakistan Military post observed and engaged the movement of terrorists in Kanniguram,” a statement by the army’s military wing stated.

During an intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was killed.

While responding to the terrorists, 42-year-old Naib Subedar Sonay Zai got critically injured and later embraced martyrdom. He hailed from Dera Ismail Khan.

The area has been sealed and a search operation is underway.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.

 
ISPR SOUTH WAZIRISTAN
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
ISPR, South Waziristan, soldier martyred
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.