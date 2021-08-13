Pakistan Army soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan gunfight

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in the line of duty while a terrorist was killed in South Waziristan gunfight.

Inter-Services Public Relations stated that a quick reaction force was dispatched against three to four suspected terrorists near a military check post in Sararogha subdivision.

The miscreants opened fire at the soldiers. The force gave a befitting response in which a miscreant was killed and another wounded.

Lance Naik Ziaullah lost his life during the skirmish. He was from Mardan.

The injured terrorist confessed he was going to target the military instalment.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

