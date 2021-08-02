Pakistan Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

A sepoy embraced martyrdom Monday after terrorists opened fire on a military check post in North Waziristan’s Ghariom, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Thirty-seven-year-old Naik Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced shahadat, a statement by the army’s media wing said.

During the exchange of fire, troops of the Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner. A search operation is under way in the area.

On July 13, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram.

