Pakistan Army soldier martyred in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

Search operation under way

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A sepoy embraced martyrdom Monday after terrorists opened fire on a military check post in North Waziristan's Ghariom, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. Thirty-seven-year-old Naik Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced shahadat, a statement by the army's media wing said. During the exchange of fire, troops of the Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner. A search operation is under way in the area. On July 13, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A sepoy embraced martyrdom Monday after terrorists opened fire on a military check post in North Waziristan’s Ghariom, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Thirty-seven-year-old Naik Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced shahadat, a statement by the army’s media wing said.

During the exchange of fire, troops of the Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner. A search operation is under way in the area.

On July 13, two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan Army, exchange of fire, army troops, north Waziristan
 

