Sunday, August 22, 2021  | 13 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Balochistan IED explosion

Two soldiers were injured

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two injured after a security forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Balochistan’s Tobo, the ISPR said Sunday.

Captain Kashif embraced shahadat in the attack, the army’s media wing said in a statement. The injured soldiers have been moved to the medical facility in Khuzdar.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is under way.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan

In another incident in North Waziristan’s Boya, a suspected terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at a terrorist hideout in the area. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from the site.

A search operation in the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

 
